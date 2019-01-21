News

Anurag gets ENGAGED to Prerna; Komolika swears to MARRY Anurag in Star Plus’ Kasautii

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jan 2019 02:31 PM
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay is soon going to witness high-voltage drama.

As seen, Komolika, Nivedita, and the other family members are happy that Mishka and Anurag are finally getting engaged and that Anurag is away from Prerna. However, the episodes ahead will introduce a big twist in the Basu family as Anurag breaks his engagement with Mishka!

He instead chooses Prerna as his life partner.

Komolika realizes that Prerna’s love was not one-sided and that Anurag also loves her as much as she does. Mohini is upset as she has lost Anurag. However, Komolika informs Mohini that she will get Anurag back from Prerna’s clutches but on the condition that Anurag marries her. Mohini agrees to the same as her motive is solely to get her son away from Prerna under any circumstances.

With Komolika’s entry in Anurag and Prerna’s lives, there is going to be chaos for sure!
