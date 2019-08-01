News

Anurag plots a conspiracy against Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

01 Aug 2019 07:13 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama. Prerna has chosen Bajaj over Anurag and has made up her mind to live her life with him. Meanwhile, Anurag is revengeful and wants to destroy both Bajaj and Prerna for betraying him.

In the previous episode, a devastated Anurag returns home and becomes an alcoholic.

In the upcoming episode, Anurag finally overcomes the trauma and gathers the courage to fight Bajaj.

He joins hands with Anupam and Nivedita to plan against Bajaj and destroy him.

The trio plots a conspiracy against Bajaj and his business.

It will be interesting to see whether Anurag succeeds.

