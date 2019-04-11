Anurag’s masterplan to SAVE Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is gaining a lot of attention from the audience.



Viewers love the chemistry shared by Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandez on-screen as well as off-screen.



In the previous episodes, Anurag and Prerna were held hostage in a jewellery shop by robbers.



In the upcoming episodes, Prerna realizes Anurag’s love for her and the sacrifice he made for her. She confronts Anurag about the same.



Anurag hurts Prerna again in order to save her from the evil Komolika.



Prerna is disheartened to know that Anurag doesn’t love her. She also says hurtful things to him. Anurag is upset to receive so much hatred from Prerna.



