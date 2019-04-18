Anurag slaps Komolika hard for romancing him in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama, as there are a lot of misunderstandings between Prerna and Anurag, which have been caused by Komolika.



In the previous episodes, we have seen how Komolika gets Prerna arrested on fake charges and then traps Anurag, who is unable to do anything.



Aunurag promises himself that he will take revenge from Komolika for Prerna’s pain.



In the upcoming episode, Komolika gets drunk in the party and Anurag handles her.



Anurag takes Komolika to his room and is shocked to see the romantic set-up. Komolika starts to romance him and unbuttons his shirt.



Anurag in anger slaps Komolika hard and reveals that his love is only for Prerna and for no one else.



It will be interesting to see how Komolika reacts to this situation.



