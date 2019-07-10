News

Anurag to STOP Prerna and Mr. Bajaj's MARRIAGE in Star Plus ' Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jul 2019 09:56 AM

Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has time and again introduced edgy twists much to the entertainment of the audience.

As we all know, Prerna has signed a deal to get married to Mr. Bajaj on the condition of Anurag's freedom. While on one hand Anurag and his family are prepping for his marriage with Prerna, the lady has entered the Bajaj house for the sake of Anurag.

Soon Prerna will be seen visiting the temple to finish the marriage rituals. Anurag will somehow come to know about this and will run after her to stop the marriage. This will eventually lead to Anurag developing strong hatred towards Prerna for cheating on her.

Situations will turn such that Anurag and Mr. Bajaj will enter into a race and the former will fight to get his lady love back.

Tags > Star Plus, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag, Mr. Bajaj,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Manish Naggdev
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Ambika
Ambika
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra

past seven days