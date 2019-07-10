Anurag to STOP Prerna and Mr. Bajaj's MARRIAGE in Star Plus ' Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has time and again introduced edgy twists much to the entertainment of the audience.

As we all know, Prerna has signed a deal to get married to Mr. Bajaj on the condition of Anurag's freedom. While on one hand Anurag and his family are prepping for his marriage with Prerna, the lady has entered the Bajaj house for the sake of Anurag.

Soon Prerna will be seen visiting the temple to finish the marriage rituals. Anurag will somehow come to know about this and will run after her to stop the marriage. This will eventually lead to Anurag developing strong hatred towards Prerna for cheating on her.

Situations will turn such that Anurag and Mr. Bajaj will enter into a race and the former will fight to get his lady love back.