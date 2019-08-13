News

Anurag upset upon seeing Bajaj and Prerna share the same bed in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

13 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is gearing up for new dhamaka and drama.

Mr. Bajaj and Prerna are staying at Basu mansion with their family, and Anurag is already out of control.

Anurag can't see Prerna with someone else and certainly not his business enemy Mr Bajaj.

Meanwhile, Prerna and Mr. Bajaj celebrate Kuki's birthday.

Kuki asks Mr. Bajaj and Prerna to dance together, and the couple performs a romantic dance, leaving Anurag jealous.

Prerna finally takes Kuki to sleep. Kuki also calls Mr. Bajaj and makes both of them sleep with her.

Prerna and Mr. Bajaj feel awkward about sleeping together but do it for Kuki.

The next morning, Anurag is furious to see Mr. Bajaj and Prerna sharing the same bed.

It will be interesting to see what he does next.

past seven days