Anurag's cracks huge deal with investors to ruin Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama. Prerna now knows the reason Mr. Bajaj chose to marry her and has made up her mind to live her life with him. Meanwhile, Anurag is revengeful and wants to destroy Bajaj and bring Prerna back in his life at any cost.



A devastated Anurag slips into depression and becomes an alcoholic.



In the upcoming episode, Anurag finally overcomes the trauma and gathers the courage to fight Bajaj.



He joins hands with Anupam and Nivedita to plan against Bajaj and destroy him.



The trio plots a conspiracy against Bajaj and his business.



Anurag soon makes a huge deal with business investors against Bajaj.



Anurag wants to ruin Bajaj’s business and promises them that he will give them 50% profits, which leaves Nivedita distressed.



Will he succeed? Stay tuned to know.