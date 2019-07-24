News

Anurag's first WIN against Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

24 Jul 2019 09:45 AM

MUMBAI: In the exciting storyline of Star Plus' daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag plays a smart game against Mr. Bajaj.

In the upcoming episode, Anurag and Bajaj once again have a face-off at a business conference in Zurich.

The deal is very important for both businessmen, but Anurag swears to ruin Bajaj completely by taking everything away from him after how he snatched his love Prerna.

The war has begun, and Anurag smartly proves that Bajaj is not worthy of the contract.

It will be interesting to see how Anurag ruins Bajaj's happiness. Will he manage to win Prerna back?

Stay tuned to know.

past seven days