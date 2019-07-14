Anurag's love for Prerna turns revenge in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama as Prerna and Mr Bajaj’s wedding has taken place, and the love story of Prerna and Anurag has come to an end.

In the upcoming episode, Anurag meets with a deadly accident but he gets saved, and is hurt that Prerna has got married to Mr Bajaj.

Now, Prerna is married to Mr Bajaj and at the same time she feels bad for Anurag. Seeing this, Mr Bajaj adds fuel to the drama. He takes Prerna to Switzerland for honeymoon and here Anurag who is now injured in love also goes after them.

Anurag will create a lot of problems for Prerna and he will make her life a living hell. His love will transform into revenge. He wants Prerna to go through the same pain that he is going through, and thus will create a lot of problem for her.

It will be interesting to see if Prerna will be able to handle this emotional attack of Anurag which she had not expected.