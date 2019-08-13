Anurag's new plan to separate Prerna and Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: In exciting love and revenge saga Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Anurag has come up with a master plan to separate Bajaj and Prerna.

Anurag is unable to tolerate the fact that Prerna is married to Bajaj.

When he hears of a fight between the couple, he intends to use it as an opportunity to separate them.

He thus instigates Prerna against Bajaj.

However, things don't work in his favour, as Prerna defends Bajaj's actions.

Anurag then reminds her to Bajaj's evil tactics in the past, putting Prerna in a dilemma.

Will he succeed in his motives?

Stay tuned to know.