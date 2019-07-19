Anusha Dandekar’s ADVICE to millennials...

MUMBAI: Anusha Dandekar has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment world. She is an actress, a singer and also a VJ. Her fans love her for her versatility. Also a fashionista, she is an inspiration to many who aspire to work in showbiz.



So, what makes Anusha shine in her career? Well, featuring on MX Players’schat show hosted by entrepreneur, songwriter and singer, Ananya Birla – ’11 Mantras of Being Unstoppable with Ananya’, Anusha shared her mantra to success and what makes her the unstoppable woman that is deemed to be.

In her candid chat with Ananya, she said, "When I wanted to become a VJ, I told everyone at the age of nine that, that's what I am going to do and at the age of 19, that's what I was."



Anusha also urged millennials to inculcate positivity in their life and going after what they dream about.