Anushka to disown Ammaji in Colors’ Laado 2

Colors’ daily drama Laado 2 (Shakuntalam Telefilms) is entertaining the viewers with some exciting twists and turns.



The loyal viewers of the daily would know how Anushka (Avika Gor) is shattered to learn about Yuvraj’s (Shaalien Malhotra) betrayal. Eventually, she has turned out to be a strong headed lady who is now all set to face all the evils coming her way.



Anushka is also upset with Amma ji (Meghna Malik) and this calls for a high voltage drama in the upcoming episodes of the show.



Our source informs us that, in the upcoming episodes of the show, the viewers will get to witness some high voltage drama where Anushka will dance in her Muh Dikhai ceremony in front of all the guests and in presence of Ammaji.



Anushka will get furious amidst ceremony and she will confront Ammaji and later disown her telling her that she is not her grandmother anymore and dead for her. She will blame Ammaji for all the bad things going on in her life. Yuvraj will feel victorious to see the rift between Anushka and Ammaji.



What’s written in the fate of Anushka now? Only time will tell.



We tried but could not get in touch with Avika for a comment.



Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.