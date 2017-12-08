Anushka to get house arrested in Colors’ Laado 2

Dhaval Gada’s popular daily Laado 2 that airs on Colors is unfolding some major twists in its ongoing storyline.

In the recent episodes of the daily, the viewers have seen how Ammaji (Meghna Malik) had saved Revti while she was trying to attempt suicide.

Now we hear that, the upcoming episodes of the daily the viewers will get to witness some more drama.

Our source informs us, in the upcoming tracks of the show, Amma ji will be worried for Anushka’s safety and she will lock her up in a room so that she can’t go out. Amma ji will arrange everything for Anushka to keep her happy. The duo will further get into an argument over Amma Ji’s decision to lock Anushka in the room.

What will Anushka do now? Well, only time will tell.

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained busy shooting.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.