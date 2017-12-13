Anushka to get kidnapped in Colors’ Laado 2

Shakuntalam Telefilms and Dhaval Gada’s popular daily Laado 2, which airs on Colors, is coming up with some interesting twists and turns.

In the recent episodes, we have seen Anushka (Avika Gor) and Yuvraj (Shaleen Malhotra) growing close to each other while the goons keeping an evil eye on them.

Now we hear that trouble is on way for Anushka…

Our source informs us that Mannu will get kidnapped by Ranveer (Ankit Raaj)’s goons and Anushka and Yuvraj will be on a mission to trace him. The chase between Anushka-Yuvraj and the goons will go on for a long time.

And guess what?

Eventually, Anushka will get kidnapped by the goons.

Will Yuvraj come to Anushka’s rescue? Only time will tell.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.