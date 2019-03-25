Anushka Sen to be seen as Goddess Mahakali on COLORS’ Khoob Ladi Mardani…Jhansi Ki Rani

MUMBAI: Committed to championing and propagating content highlighting tenacious women, COLORS’ Khoob Ladi Mardani…Jhansi Ki Rani traces the journey of Manikarnika, whose heroic saga continues to be an inspiration to many. In the recent episodes, the show depicts a sequence of Manikarnika’s metamorphosis into Mahakaali, a fierce shakti who is known to banish all evil.



Currently in the show, viewers witnessed how Manikarnika is disheartened as her defence for her brothers Bheema & Shiva in the trial goes in vain. Gangadhar (Vikkas Manaktala’s) takes a strong decison and announces the death penalty for both. His decision saddens her, and she goes to the Kali temple, where she meets Gangadas (Ankur Nayyar), who is her spiritual guide. He advised her to channel her emotions for her advantage and gives the example of Mahakaali. He tells her to “awaken the devi within her” and with his guidance she envisages herself as the powerful Mahakaali. With Ganga Das’ guidance she visualises herself as Goddess Mahakali destroying atrocious Ross (Jason Shah), as he is leaving no stone unturned to create destruction in Jhansi. Manikarnika feels further strengthen, when she reckons on the battle of Mahakali and Raktabeej. She sees herself winning over the odds and being victorious over Ross. This occurrence instills the faith in herself, and she believes that good will win over all evil. This episode will also re-emphasize Manikarnika’s character as she will come across as an ideal, inspiring and strong human being which personifies the true strength of a woman.



Commenting on her look and preparations for the role, Anushka Sen said, “Every Goddess in Hindu mythology instills a sense of strength and power. Mahakali represents a fierce woman, who will put an end to evil and being able to portray this character was a challenge I decided to took up. It took me more than 2 hours to get her look wherein I wore a garland of skulls, the skirt of arms, and brandishing a knife dripping with blood. When I looked into the mirror and saw my final look, I felt a strong power to portray her flawlessly. I hope I did justice to this character.”



Will this occurrence help Manikarnika combat the Britishers? Will her strength overcome the power of those who’ve captured our motherland?