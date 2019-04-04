Anushka Sen follows her dad’s footsteps

MUMBAI: Young TV actress Anushka Sen, who is known for her stint in shows like Baal Veer, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, and Internet Wala Love, is currently winning the hearts of viewers with her portrayal as Rani Lakshmibai in Colors’ historical show Khoob Ladi Mardaani - Jhansi Ki Rani.There is no doubt that Anushka has a humongous fan following, and she is very much active on her social media platforms. She makes sure to keep her fans updated with her whereabouts.And these days, the actress is grabbing the headlines as she is playing Rani Lakshmibai in Contiloe’s Jhansi Ki Rani on Colors.The actress is quite loved by the masses for the pictures and videos she shares on social media. Newly, she posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen twinning with her dad. She captioned it as, “Twinning and winning the hearts with class,” and we couldn’t agree more on this.Take a look below: View this post on Instagram Twinning and winning hearts with class. Love you so much Papu, you’re the best dad in the whole world. @anirban.sen11 A post shared by Anushka Sen (@anushkasen0408) on Apr 3, 2019 at 9:42am PDT