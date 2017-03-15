Hot Downloads

News

Anushka turns Kapil's English teacher!

By TellychakkarTeam
15 Mar 2017 02:03 PM

Kapil Sharma has made fun of his English speaking ability to make his fans laugh and have fun watching each and every episode of Indian television’s biggest fun show The Kapil Sharma Show. By now it is common knowledge for everyone that Kapil has been trying hard to hone his language and interestingly he has already started receiving support from all his loved ones. Recently when Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma visited the set of his show, the actor made it a point to make him speak in English and turned his English teacher.

A source from the set informs, “Anushka read out Hindi proverbs to Kapil and asked him to translate the same in English. The English learning practice not only had the audience in splits but Anushka made it clear to Kapil that it will help in polishing his language at the earliest. Kapil too enjoyed the session and was glad to have a teacher like Anushka who is known for her rapid speech.”

In fact, not only Anushka but the fans of the show also insisted Kapil to recite the Hindi proverbs in English. “The book from which Anushka was reciting the Hindi proverbs was gifted by senior citizen who are big fans of The Kapil Sharma Show. Anushka, fans and the entire team of the show have had a gala time shooting for the episode.”

Catch the episode this weekend on Sony Entertainment Television.

