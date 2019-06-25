Anveshi Jain to collaborate with Raj Kundra for THIS

MUMBAI: Anveshi Jain is riding high on success.

The gorgeous actress rose to fame with ALTBalaji’s Gandii Baat and now has her hands full with digital projects, music videos, and movies.

The actress will soon launch her special mobile app, which will enable her to connect with her fans and well-wishers.

We contacted Anveshi and asked about the entire idea of launching an app. The lady with grace and oomph, who is also celebrating her birthday today, said, 'I couldn’t have asked for anything better as a gift on my birthday! These wonderful people that I am associated with and the ARMSprime team have been so thoughtful to release my song on my special day! I am overwhelmed with gratitude.'

She further added, 'It was my idea because when a fan made an app, it worked wonders. There are 40 thousand downloads in a day. I was then approached by ARMSprime PVT LTD, which basically belongs to Mr. Raj Kundra. They offered to launch my app. And here it is.'

Talking more about the app, Anveshi said, 'You will find a direct connection with me on Anveshi App, as I am going to be personally handling it and designing various genre and sections of things that I do, from unseen pictures and my music videos to my dating vlogs and a brand new show that I will reveal later. I will include photo albums of pictures that you liked the most and a news feed. I will frequently be going live to chat with my fans. I will also be updated who is my biggest fan on the basis of their activity on my app, and they will get a chance to meet me or a have a shout-out of their profiles.'

Here’s wishing her the happiest birthday and a wonderful future.