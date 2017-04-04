Hot Downloads

Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim
Hiba Nawab
Hiba Nawab
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
John Abraham
John Abraham
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty

poll

Which 'Star Plus Dopahar' show are you enjoying the most?

Which 'Star Plus Dopahar' show are you enjoying the most?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who is your favourite Nach Baliye contestant?

Who is your favourite Nach Baliye contestant?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Anwar Khan’s entry to bring more twist in Colors’ Shani

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Apr 2017 02:55 PM

Colors’ ongoing magnum opus Karmphal Data Shani (Swastik Productions) has managed to keep viewers hooked to the series by unfolding every aspect of lord Shani’s (Kartikey Malviya) life.

Now, we hear that the show is set to witness a new entry very soon.

The upcoming episode of the popular mythological drama is going to witness the entry of Maharishi Durvasa, and actor Anwar Khan has been roped in to essay the character. Maharishi Durvasa is known for his immense power of penance and short temper.

His entry will bring about a power shift between the on-going battle between Devas and Asuras. After years of Yagna, Durvasa will get the power to create a weapon which would help an individual to attain supremacy over every entity.

After learning of Durvasa’s yagna, both the Devas and Asuras will try to convince him to come over to their respective side, in order to get the upper hand.

While Shani will take Devas’ side, Rahu (Zohaib Siddiqui) will be taking Asura’s side. 

Let’s see with whom will Durvasa side with, and what kind of twist he will bring in the forthcoming episodes.

Tags > Anwar Khan, Colors, Shani, TV show, mythological drama, Swastik Productions, Kartikey Malviya,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top