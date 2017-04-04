Anwar Khan’s entry to bring more twist in Colors’ Shani

Colors’ ongoing magnum opus Karmphal Data Shani (Swastik Productions) has managed to keep viewers hooked to the series by unfolding every aspect of lord Shani’s (Kartikey Malviya) life.

Now, we hear that the show is set to witness a new entry very soon.

The upcoming episode of the popular mythological drama is going to witness the entry of Maharishi Durvasa, and actor Anwar Khan has been roped in to essay the character. Maharishi Durvasa is known for his immense power of penance and short temper.

His entry will bring about a power shift between the on-going battle between Devas and Asuras. After years of Yagna, Durvasa will get the power to create a weapon which would help an individual to attain supremacy over every entity.

After learning of Durvasa’s yagna, both the Devas and Asuras will try to convince him to come over to their respective side, in order to get the upper hand.

While Shani will take Devas’ side, Rahu (Zohaib Siddiqui) will be taking Asura’s side.

Let’s see with whom will Durvasa side with, and what kind of twist he will bring in the forthcoming episodes.