Aparajita-Kanchan are good hosts: Sonalee after participating in Rannaghar e Rockstar

Actress Sonalee Chaudhuri, who will be seen in the special episode of Colors Bangla's game show Rannaghar e Rockstar, says that she feels she is a rockstar in Rannaghar (kitchen).

“I guess I am one. I can cook special dishes like kabab, chicken items. But I am not that pro in preparing simple dishes like daal and rice. So, it would be more appropriate to say that I am in the process of becoming a rock-star,” Sonalee said with a smile to Tellychakkar.com when asked if she considers herself a rock-star in the kitchen.

When asked to name the dish that she loves to prepare for her hubby dear, she said lovingly, “He loves honey chicken so I make that for him. Since he is health conscious, I shallow fry it for him.”

The actress told us that she enjoyed participating in the game show.

She quipped, “I loved participating in Rannaghar e Rockstar. Earlier, when I had participated, Mithun Chakraborty was the host and I am his big fan. But this time it was special because my sister too participated in it.”

“The games were super fun. I especially enjoyed the round where I had to tell the name of the food by explaining by actions. We enjoyed a lot but to know who won the game you have to watch the show,” she added with a wink.

The pretty lady couldn’t stop praising the hosts of the show, Aparajita Adhya and Kanchan Mullick.

About Kanchan, she said, “He is a very good host. I like to work with him. It’s fun to co-anchor with him.”

And about Aparajita, she said, “She is more of a friend. She is very helpful and knows how to make a participant comfortable. I am also an anchor and know how much it is essential to make participants comfortable. If they are not in their comfort zone, their fun side won’t come out.”

The particular episode will also see Anindya Pulak and his wife as participants.

A source associated with the show, shared, “They had great fun on the floor and enjoyed playing all the rounds. There were lots of fun moments during Ami Khabo Tumi Bhabo round. In Dim Agey Na Murgi round they had a mock fight to snatch the Murgi, which is also funny. They had a wonderful dinner at the end. Sumit Sammadar, who is known to confuse the contestants, was nothing less here. He cracked all kinds of joke with Anindya as well as Sonalee.”

So readers, gear up to catch the actors in action. It will air on 30 December at 8.30 pm on Colors Bangla!