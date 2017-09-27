Aparshakti Khurana who is seen hosting the popular Star Bharat’s (Life OK – rebranded) devotional music reality show Om Shanti Om had an emotional breakdown during its Dusshera special episode.

This loveable host who is always seen making the judges and contestants laugh on the show cried his heart out on the sets. Aparshakti got so emotional that Shekhar Ravjani had to step ahead to give him comport.

Wondering what made Aparshakti cry? A ten year old Contestant on the show Zaid Ali’s performance on ‘He Raam’ moved the host so much that he was in tears.

Talking to Aparshakti on the same he shares, “I was always a very positive person in life. The show has definitely made me more positive. I think music is the best way to connect with the almighty and every time Zaid sings I connect even more because he has certain kind of innocence in his voice.”