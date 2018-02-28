Apurva Agnihotri to re-enter Meri Durga

Mumbai: Apurva Agnihotri, who was last seen in Star Plus show Meri Durga, is now making a comeback in the show.

His character as a coach was not very fond of Durga. However, this time he will be seen helping Durga's family.

Apurva shared, “Although this show started as a cameo for me and my track ended within few days , I am glad about making a comeback. I am truly fond of the team and the character. What I like the most about the show is the premise – Meri Durga being a sports based show, which you seldom come across on TV. So coming back to this makes me really happy.”

Producer Pradeep Kumar added, “We are very excited to have an actor like Apurva Agnihotri back on our show. It is always very nice to work with professional actors like him. We wanted to make a few changes in the show so we thought of bringing in Apurva's character back in the show with a little twist.

What do you think about Apurva Agnihotri?

All the best Apurva!