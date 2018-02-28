Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Apurva Agnihotri to re-enter Meri Durga

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Feb 2018 06:06 PM

Mumbai: Apurva Agnihotri, who was last seen in Star Plus show Meri Durga, is now making a comeback in the show.

His character as a coach was not very fond of Durga. However, this time he will be seen helping Durga's family.

Apurva shared, “Although this show started as a cameo for me and my track ended within few days , I am glad about making a comeback. I am truly fond of the team and the character. What I like the most about the show is the premise – Meri Durga being a sports based show, which you seldom come across on TV. So coming back to this makes me really happy.”

Producer Pradeep Kumar added, “We are very excited to have an actor like Apurva Agnihotri back on our show. It is always very nice to work with professional actors like him. We wanted to make a few changes in the show so we  thought of bringing in Apurva's character back in the show with a little twist.  

What do you think about Apurva Agnihotri?

All the best Apurva!

Tags > Apurva Agnihotri, Star Plus, Meri Durga, Pradeep Kumar, Coming back,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Sridevi's last rites will be penned in the...

Sridevi's last rites will be penned in the history
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Shaminn
Shaminn
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Chavvi Mittal
Chavvi Mittal
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar

poll

Do you think Sridevi's death is sensationalized by the Indian media?

Sridevi
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Papon is at fault in the kissing controversy?

Do you think Papon is at fault in the kissing controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days