AR Rahman to be the super judge in Star Plus’ The Voice India; Armaan Malik, Neeti Mohan, and Adnan Sami on judges panel?

MUMBAI: Popular reality show The Voice India, which used to air on &TV, will now air on Star Plus. The show is coming back with season 3. The channel is leaving no stone unturned to launch the show in a grand way.

And nothing can be more impressive than having the legendary AR Rahman to be part of the show.

TellyChakkar has exclusive information that AR Rahman will be seen as the super judge in The Voice India.

We have also heard that the makers are in talks with talented singers Armaan Malik and Neeti Mohan, who have been winning the hearts of the masses with their singing, to judge the show. The list doesn’t end here!

If things fall into place, singer–composer–actor Adnan Sami will mostly make his debut on TV as one of the judges.

Our sources further state that the show will mostly launch on 9th February and wrap up in the month of May.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!