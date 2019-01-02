News

AR Rahman to be the super judge in Star Plus’ The Voice India; Armaan Malik, Neeti Mohan, and Adnan Sami on judges panel?

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
02 Jan 2019 07:01 PM

MUMBAI: Popular reality show The Voice India, which used to air on &TV, will now air on Star Plus. The show is coming back with season 3. The channel is leaving no stone unturned to launch the show in a grand way.

And nothing can be more impressive than having the legendary AR Rahman to be part of the show.

TellyChakkar has exclusive information that AR Rahman will be seen as the super judge in The Voice India.

We have also heard that the makers are in talks with talented singers Armaan Malik and Neeti Mohan, who have been winning the hearts of the masses with their singing, to judge the show. The list doesn’t end here!

If things fall into place, singer–composer–actor Adnan Sami will mostly make his debut on TV as one of the judges.

Our sources further state that the show will mostly launch on 9th February and wrap up in the month of May.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Tags > AR Rahman, Star Plus, The Voice India; Armaan Malik, Neeti Mohan, Adnan Sami, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam on Kanpur Waale...

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam on Kanpur Waale Khuranas
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary

poll

Do you think Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss 12?

Dipika Kakar
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Erica looks best with?

Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days