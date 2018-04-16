Home > Tv > Tv News
Archana Puran Singh back with Comedy Circus

By Vinay MR Mishra
Mumbai: The cult comedy series Comedy Circus is all set to return to the TV screens. The show which ran for eight long years gave the industry comedians like Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahri, Bharti Singh and many others.

Now, TellyChakkar has learnt exclusively that the comedy series will be back on Sony TV. And most probably, it will be replacing Kapil Sharma’s show – Family Time With Kapil.

According to another update coming from the production house, the makers have started approaching people for the show.

A little birdie informs that the series might see the return of laughter queen Archana Puran Singh on the judge’s panel. We hear that the makers have already spoken to her. Although she hasn’t signed the contract, she will most likely come back to judge the stand-up comedy programme.

Optimystix Productions is producing the show.

(Also Read: People express anger differently, I do it with gaalis: Kapil Sharma pours his heart out)

Apparently, the channel is planning to pull off Kapil Sharma’s Family Time With Kapil, due to all the controversies surrounding him. It was a decision taken in few minutes, that Comedy Circus will replace the above mentioned show.

Also, the upcoming series might have a new name.  

“The title could be changed, though nothing is decided as of now,” an insider reveals.

Further, our source informs that Sohail Khan who was seen in the last season of the reality series won’t be back in the upcoming season. “They will approach someone else, soon.”

