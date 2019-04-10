Archana Puran Singh reveals that she gets less payment than Navjot Singh Sidhu

MUMBAI: Archana Puran Singh, who is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, revealed that she is paid half the salary given to Navjot Singh Sidhu.

She revealed this in an episode of the comedy TV series that featured John Abraham and Mouni Roy.

John and Mouni appeared on the show to promote their latest film, Romeo Akbar Walter. In the episode, Kapil Sharma asked them who would they want to become if they get the power of shape-shifting. Mouni took the name of British actress Audrey Hepburn, while John said that he would like to become Sharma himself. Now, Archana was also asked the same question, to which, she promptly said that she would be Navjot Singh Sindhu for the simple reason as he takes away double the salary that she gets.

For the uninitiated, Archana Puran Singh has replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show after his remarks on Pulwama.

On the Pulwama terror attack, Navjot had said, “For a 'handful of people', can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished." His statement did not go down well with people, and on Twitter, there was a trend to boycott Kapil Sharma's comedy show. Sony TV responded promptly by sacking Sidhu. However, now, according to some reports, Salman Khan and Kapil want him back.

