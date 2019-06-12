News

Archana Vadnerkar roped in for ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns 2

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
12 Jun 2019 01:31 PM

MUMBAI TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about the digital world.

We already reported exclusively about Navneet Kaur, Sneha Namanandi, Aarti Khetrapal, Rishika Nag, Aadya Gupta, and Vikram Singh Rathod bagging pivotal roles in ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns 2

(Read here: Aarti Khetrapal bags ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS returns 2; Sneha Namanandi and Vikram Singh Rathod join ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns 2). 

Now, the latest update is that model-turned-actress Archana Vadnerkar will also be seen in the project and will have an important role to play.

We couldn’t connect with Archana for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

 

