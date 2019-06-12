Archana Vadnerkar roped in for ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about the digital world.

We already reported exclusively about Navneet Kaur, Sneha Namanandi, Aarti Khetrapal, Rishika Nag, Aadya Gupta, and Vikram Singh Rathod bagging pivotal roles in ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns 2

(Read here: Aarti Khetrapal bags ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS returns 2; Sneha Namanandi and Vikram Singh Rathod join ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns 2).



Now, the latest update is that model-turned-actress Archana Vadnerkar will also be seen in the project and will have an important role to play.



We couldn’t connect with Archana for a comment.



