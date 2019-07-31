Are Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan jodi no 13 in Nach Baliye 9?

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are popular television actors. They are currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. In the show, the two are playing the lead roles of Anuraag and Prerna respectively. Their chemistry in the television soap is being loved by the audience, and the two have even received the Best Jodi Award. Recently, there were reports that the duo has shot for a special episode of the show, Nach Baliye 9. Now, the makers have released the promo featuring AnuPre today, leaving the fans super excited.



In the video shared by the makers, Erica and Parth can be seen dancing to Zero’s romantic track, Mere Naam Tu. The duo looked beautiful together in stunning outfits and their performance transported everyone into the world of romance. After Erica and Parth perform, Maniesh can be seen introducing Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia as well. Now, it will be interesting to see if Parth and Erica are indeed jodi no 13 on the show or is it just to add to the buzz of Nach Baliye 9. Maniesh can be seen announcing a twist post their performance but then, Urvashi enters on stage.



Take a look at the promo here:



Are you excited for the upcoming episode of the show?