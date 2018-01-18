Are you even a ‘monkey’ of TV? Kushal Tandon slams Gautam Gulati

Television actors moving on to star in movies has been a common occurrence in India.

Infact TV actors strive hard to prove their mettle in Bollywood. From Karan Singh Grover to Barun Sobti to Gurmeet Chowdhry to Sudhant Singh Rajput, actors have worked hard and have won over a zillion fans on the small screen before taking the big leap.

And yes, it can be said that television does play a major role in shaping an actor’s career.

Gautam Gulati who played supporting characters on television went on to win the biggest controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. He then moved to London and worked on some projects. The man was recently spotted at an event and in a particular media interaction; he happened to mention that TV is ‘not his cup of tea’ and referred the same as ‘not your monkey, not your circus’.

To this, our chocolate boy, Kushal Tandon took to Twitter to and passed a remark out of sheer disappointed. Here’s what he had to say about Gautam claiming that TV is not his cup of tea:

It may be noted that over the years, established faces including the A Listers of Bollywood have opened doors for TV shows despite doing exceedingly well in Bollywood. Who can forget Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC was numero uno in 2017? Infact, the Badshah of Bollwyood, Shah Rukh Khan started his career on television with the much-acclaimed Fauji. Another example, who successfully made the transition, is Sushant Singh Rajput.