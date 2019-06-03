News

Arhaan Behl and Adaa Khan's not so 'PRIVATE TIME' on the sets of Sitara

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jun 2019 11:38 AM

MUMBAI: Shooting intimate or romantic sequences in a show have become more of a necessity. They add the required spice to the show and lift the element of drama.

We recently mentioned how actor Arhaan Behl and Adaa Khan lost control and broke into ripples of laughter while shooting for a scene for Sitara on Colors, which was intensely dramatic. Adaa was supposed to laugh and Arhaan was to be upset with her, but both Adaa and Arhaan started laughing. Arhaan took to social media to share a glimpse of the same.
 
And now, we have Arhaan sharing yet another scene from his upcoming episode where Adaa and he are performing a romantic scene. Capturing the sequence are the director, camera man, and a couple of assistants.
 
Arhaan took to social media to post a gag about how there is no private time. Take a look.
 
 
That's quite some humour, isn't it? 
Tags > Arhaan Behl, Adaa Khan's, Sitara, Private Time, social media, Director, camera man, couple of assistants, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh

past seven days