Arhaan Behl and Adaa Khan's not so 'PRIVATE TIME' on the sets of Sitara

MUMBAI: Shooting intimate or romantic sequences in a show have become more of a necessity. They add the required spice to the show and lift the element of drama.

We recently mentioned how actor Arhaan Behl and Adaa Khan lost control and broke into ripples of laughter while shooting for a scene for Sitara on Colors, which was intensely dramatic. Adaa was supposed to laugh and Arhaan was to be upset with her, but both Adaa and Arhaan started laughing. Arhaan took to social media to share a glimpse of the same.

And now, we have Arhaan sharing yet another scene from his upcoming episode where Adaa and he are performing a romantic scene. Capturing the sequence are the director, camera man, and a couple of assistants.

Arhaan took to social media to post a gag about how there is no private time. Take a look.

That's quite some humour, isn't it?