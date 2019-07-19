Arijit impedes Raman’s rescue plan and Ishita in big danger in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will showcase a big twist.

Arijit has kidnapped Raman, and the reason is not known. The reason behind the enmity between him Raman is yet to unfold.

Arijit was giving sleeping pills to Raman and kept him captive.

As soon as Raman gains consciousness he tries to escape.

Unfortunately, he gets caught by Arijit, and he captivates him once again warning him not to escape from his clutches. While, on the other hand, Ishita gets ready to save Raman, but she too gets trapped in Arijit’s plan.

It would be exciting to see what happens next on the show.