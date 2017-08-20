Arijit Lavania, who was with Gagan Kang in the car when it slammed into a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, was also known to be a quiet and hardworking TV actor - one you could rely on, is what TellyChakkar.com has learnt

Originally from Agra, he was selected for parts primarily in crime and mythological TV shows, apart from being called to walk the ramp for select fashion shows, according to TellyChakkar.com research. At the time of his death, he was playing the role of Nandi for Swastik Productions' Mahakali Anth Aarambh hai.

Prior to that, he had essayed the part of Gandharva in Swastik’s Karamfal Daata Shani. Both the shows air on Colors. He had shared on social media that performing stunts with four kilograms of prosthetics on his head during Mahakali was not an easy job. But it was a part he was enjoying.

Arijit also enacted different character parts in episodes of the Sony Entertainment Television series Adalat, Life Ok’s Saavdhan India, Devon Ka Dev Mahadev, Zee TV’s Fear Files and Jodhaa Akbar, and Sinhasan Battisi on Sony Pal (later shifted to SAB TV), according to his Facebook page. A fitness fanatic, he also kept a toned physique, working out regularly. And like Gagan Kang, he was a reserved actor – focusing on his career - and was not used to party going. He posted sparingly on social media, but was very prompt in responding to fan comments and queries.

A patriot, he had told a publication that his favourite film was the Ashutosh Gowariker-directed, Aamir Khan-starring period film Lagaan. What is remarkable about him is that like Gagan Kang, he had a very positive approach towards life. Among his posts includes one that states: “May your troubles be less and blessings be more. And nothing but happiness come through your door.”

He had some time ago confessed to an online publication that his best friend on the sets of Mahakali was Gagan Kang. “All my colleagues and technicians are my friends. I believe when you (are) working with a team, they become your family. But one person I am very close to is my co-actor Indra Dev (Gagan),” Arijit had explained. “I think we both share the same thought process, he understands me well and I understand him. We have stood by each other without intruding in each others’ space. Friendship to me is the most beautiful relationship shared by two people. The best part about friendship is that we get to choose it, unlike other relationships.”

Born in 1987, he would have been thirty one on 24 August - a few days from now.

TellyChakkar.com’s prayers go out for you, Arijit Lavania!

May your friends and family find strength in this time of loss!!

Rest in Peace!