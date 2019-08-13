Arijit questions Ishita about Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will showcase interesting drama.

It was earlier seen that Arijit is restless to know about Raman, as the Bhallas have not yet announced his death.

Arijit thus tries his best to meet Ishita and obtain more information.

Karan and Ruhi initially try to stop Arijit, but he pressurizes them and finally meets Ishita.

Ishita is shocked to hear his questions about Raman.

She wonders how and what Arijit knows about him despite the fact that the family has not discussed this matter with anyone.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.