Arijit’s CHEAP TACTIC to harm Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Aug 2019 11:01 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been gaining immense audience attention recently, as Karan Patel has quit the show to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi, thus paving the way for actor Chaitanya Chaudhry to step into his shoes.

In the ongoing track, Ishita has kept all the mirrors away, so that Raman does not see his new face and get a shock.

In the upcoming episode, Arijit instigates Raman to see his face in the mirror. Raman is surprised to see no mirrors in the Bhalla house. Thus, he visits the Iyer house to have a look in the mirror. He is stunned to see his changed face.

Raman has an emotional breakdown, which leaves Ishita furious with Arijit.

Are you guys excited to watch the upcoming episodes? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

