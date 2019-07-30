Arjit arrested and finally Ishita is out of danger in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabaatein is high on drama as Ishita was captured by Arjit and finally now she will escape and Arjit will get arrested.

In the upcoming episode, Arjit is planning to execute his mission but he finally learns that the Bhalla family has learned about Ishita and thus she is a hurry to execute a bigger plan.

Arijit will bring Raman and Ishita to the spot where he plans to kill them, here Karan, Ruhi, Aliya reaches to the location.

However, Karan and Yug will come with the police and get Arijit arrested but Ishita will be in a state of trauma as Arjit has killed Raman.

Ishita will fall unconscious and this will mark the end of Arjit’s evilness but Bhalla's suffers a huge loss.

It will be interesting to see how Ishita will cope up with this loss.