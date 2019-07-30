News

Arjit arrested and finally Ishita is out of danger in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jul 2019 12:44 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabaatein is high on drama as Ishita was captured by Arjit and finally now she will escape and Arjit will get arrested.

In the upcoming episode, Arjit is planning to execute his mission but he finally learns that the Bhalla family has learned about Ishita and thus she is a hurry to execute a bigger plan.

Arijit will bring Raman and Ishita to the spot where he plans to kill them, here Karan, Ruhi, Aliya reaches to the location.

However, Karan and Yug will come with the police and get Arijit arrested but Ishita will be in a state of trauma as Arjit has killed Raman.

Ishita will fall unconscious and this will mark the end of Arjit’s evilness but Bhalla's suffers a huge loss.

It will be interesting to see how Ishita will cope up with this loss.

Tags > Yeh Hai Mohabaatein, Raman, Ishita, Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi, Star Plus, Star Plus Entertainment, Yeh Hai Mohabaatein spoiler updates, Yeh Hai mohabaatein written updates, Hotstar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Taarak Mehta team celebrates on completing 11...

Taarak Mehta team celebrates on completing 11 years
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Shubhangi Atre
Shubhangi Atre
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Naura
Naura
Yashashri Masurkar
Yashashri Masurkar

past seven days