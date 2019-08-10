News

Arjit furious to see Raman and Ishita happy in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Aug 2019 01:39 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Arjit tried to kill Raman, but Ishita reached in time and saved him.

In the previous episode, we have seen that Arjit tries his best to kill Raman but all in vain, as Ishita has taken an oath that until she won’t allow anything to happen to anyone in the Bhalla family.

In the upcoming episode, Ishita brings Raman back home, which leaves Arjit more surprised. Meanwhile, the Bhallas are shocked to see Raman bandaged.

Ishita and Raman act like everything is normal, which irks Arjit.

It will be interesting to see what happens when he comes face-to-face with Raman and Ishita.

Tags > Star Plus, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Abhishek Malik, Abhishek varma, Krishna Mukherjee, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, TellyChakkar, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Storyline, Wiritten, spoiler,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Ssharad Malhotra and wife Ripci enjoys honeymoon...

Ssharad Malhotra and wife Ripci enjoys honeymoon in Europe
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Aalesha
Aalesha
VJ Bani
VJ Bani
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar

past seven days