Arjit furious to see Raman and Ishita happy in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Arjit tried to kill Raman, but Ishita reached in time and saved him.



In the previous episode, we have seen that Arjit tries his best to kill Raman but all in vain, as Ishita has taken an oath that until she won’t allow anything to happen to anyone in the Bhalla family.



In the upcoming episode, Ishita brings Raman back home, which leaves Arjit more surprised. Meanwhile, the Bhallas are shocked to see Raman bandaged.



Ishita and Raman act like everything is normal, which irks Arjit.



It will be interesting to see what happens when he comes face-to-face with Raman and Ishita.