Arjit’s game plan against Raman and Ishita in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: Viewers of Star Plus’ popular drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Balaji Telefilms) will witness high-voltage drama in the upcoming track.



As we know, Arjit has trapped Raman and Ishita. The couple is in big trouble as Arjit executes his dirty and dangerous game.



Now, the Bhallas learn about where Ishita is being held captive and rush to rescue her.



However, Arjit is shocked to hear this and is scared that they might ruin his game plan. He thus takes Raman and Ishita to the cliff side.



Ishita pleads with Arjit to spare them, but he doesn't listen to her and pushes Raman down the cliff.



Ishita is shattered to witness Raman's death, and the entire Bhalla family is stunned to hear this.



It will be interesting to see how Ishita lives her life without Raman.



Is Raman actually dead or will he come back?