News

Arjit’s game plan against Raman and Ishita in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jul 2019 10:16 AM

MUMBAI: Viewers of Star Plus’ popular drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Balaji Telefilms) will witness high-voltage drama in the upcoming track.

As we know, Arjit has trapped Raman and Ishita. The couple is in big trouble as Arjit executes his dirty and dangerous game.

Now, the Bhallas learn about where Ishita is being held captive and rush to rescue her.

However, Arjit is shocked to hear this and is scared that they might ruin his game plan. He thus takes Raman and Ishita to the cliff side.  

Ishita pleads with Arjit to spare them, but he doesn't listen to her and pushes Raman down the cliff.

Ishita is shattered to witness Raman's death, and the entire Bhalla family is stunned to hear this.

It will be interesting to see how Ishita lives her life without Raman.

Is Raman actually dead or will he come back?

Tags > Star Plus, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Abhishek Malik, Abhishek varma, Krishna Mukherjee, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, TellyChakkar, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Storyline, Wiritten, spoiler,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement...

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement ceremony in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Juhi
Juhi
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Vin Rana
Vin Rana

past seven days