Arjit Taneja approached to play the lead in Colors’ Devanshi

The trend of leap is back on TV.

Shows like Naamkarann, Thapki, Waaris and Devanshi are already in line to bring about a generation leap.

We have been reporting about the new casting for all the mentioned series.

Now, coming to Devanshi, Tellychakkar.com exclusively reported about Helly Shah and Anjum Fakih playing the female leads.

As for the hero, from what we hear, Kumkum Bhagya star Arjit Taneja has been approached to romance both the girls.

Shares a source, “After an extensive hunt, the makers have finalised on Arjit. He recently did a mock shoot with Helly and if things fall in place he will be signed to play the male protagonist.”

Wooaah!! Interesting jodi, it would be. Isn’t it?

The hero, as per the source, would be from a village but will have a progressive mindset. He will be completely against the Godwoman Kusum Sundari (Karuna Pandey) and will fight against ill practice. He will be madly in love with Devanshi not knowing that her sister also loves him. That would bring the love triangle track in the show.

We tried reaching Arjit and producer Sonali but did not get any revert till the article was put to bed.

