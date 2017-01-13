Arjun and Maya to get ENGAGED in Beyhadh

The relationship tussle between Maya (Jennifer Winget) and Ashwin (Rajesh Khattar) would continue in Sony Entertainment Television’s Beyhadh (Cinevistaas).

Audience is aware that Maya hates her father as he is responsible for her troubled childhood. Now, Ashwin would want to again unite with his wife Jhanvi (Kavita Ghai) for money. Hence, he will blackmail Maya on grounds of spilling the beans on her neurotic behaviour.

As per a source, Maya will be disturbed as she would be worried about her reality (that Maya is psycho) getting revealed in front of Arjun (Kushal Tandon). She would be wary of shock and separation in the relationship. Hence, she will decide to maintain cordial relationship with dad and enable him to spend time with her mother.

Furthermore, Maya will soon learn that Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) is also in love with Arjun and will decide an evil move against the poor girl.

Maya will organise a party on her parent’s reunion. Wherein, she will invite Arjun and his family. Arjun will propose Maya at the party and they will exchange rings. They will officially get engaged. This will shock the Sharma family but they will pretend to be happy.

We also hear that Saanjh will breakdown post the engagement news and Ayaan will give his shoulder to cry.

So is this a start of a new love story in Beyhadh?

Well, we will not reveal everything now. You have to keep an eye on this space to know more about the upcoming tracks.

The actors unfortunately remained busy shooting to comment on the developments.