It seems the drama quotient will climb a notch higher in Zee TV’s Aisi Deewangi… Dekhi Nahin Kahi.

The project which is produced by Dee Jaa Films and Pixx Entertainment is gearing up for another major sequence to add more twists and turns to the story.

The new entrant, Anjali Ujawane, who is playing the role of Mandira bau, has come to Rathod family to take revenge on Dharamveer (Rasik Dave) for her dead husband.

According to our sources, Mandira bua will ask Preeti (Simran Sharma) to marry Arjun (Archi Pratik). Since, Preeti is in love with Prem (Pranav Misshra), she will get a chance to stay in Rathod family and get closer to Prem.

Will Preeti succeed in her plan? What will be Mandira bua’s next move?

