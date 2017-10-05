Cinevistaas Ltd’s popular romantic thriller Beyhadh is known for its interesting twists and turns. A lot of suspense and thrilling sequences are always in store for the viewers of the popular drama.

In the ongoing episodes, viewers have seen how Maya (Jennifer Winget) has re-entered in the lives of Arjun (Kushal Tandon) and Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) to create havoc and also how she had poisoned Aarohi.

TellyChakkar.com had already reported that the incident will scare Ayaan (Sumit Bhardwaj) so he will shift to another house along with Arohi for her safety.

Now we have learnt that, more shocking twists are to be witnessed in the upcoming episodes of the series.

Our source informs us, “Arjun and Saanjh will miss Arohi and feel incomplete without her presence in the house. They will try to convince Ayaan to come back to the house but he won’t agree. Arjun and Saanjh will decide to go for surrogacy to have a child and eventually, Maya will be the one to become the surrogate mother of their child.”

Woah! Looks like an interesting drama is ahead for the audience! Are you guys excited for this track?

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

