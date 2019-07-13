Arjun Bijlani to be a part of Naagin 4?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the television industry.Arjun Bijlani who rose to fame with Naagin season one has been riding high on success ever since.The handsome lad is now also a renowned host after his successful stint as host for shows like Dance Deewane and Kitchen Champions. Arjun was also a part of thriller show Ishq Mein Marjaawan on Colors. Currently, he is hosting Dance Deewane season 2.The actor received immense popularity from the first season of Naagin. His chemistry with Mouni Roy was quite appreciated. The fans and audience are eager to see him making a comeback in the Naagin franchise.Actress Hina Khan has also been in talks to bag the lead role in the upcoming season of Naagin.Do you want to see Arjun romancing Hina in Naagin 4? Hit the comment section below.Stay tuned to this space for more updates.