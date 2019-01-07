Arjun Bijlani injured while shooting for Ishq Mein Marjawan

: Colors popular show Ishq Mein Marjaawan has garnered a lot of audience attention.The current plot of the show has kept the viewers hooked with its interesting plt.The recent episodes showcased Aarohi and Deeps’s (Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani) closeness, meanwhile Tara and Vasundhara (Alisha Panwar and Lata Sabarwal) are busy planning against them.

In the upcoming episodes, Deep and Abhimanyu (Shoaib Ibrahim) will have a major fight. While filming the sequence, Shoaib mistakenly hit Arjun in real. Arjun was left in pain.He shared a post on his social media account about the incident.See the post :