News

Arjun Bijlani injured while shooting for Ishq Mein Marjawan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jan 2019 12:39 PM
MUMBAI: Colors popular show Ishq Mein Marjaawan has garnered a lot of audience attention.

The current plot of the show has kept the viewers hooked with its interesting plt.

The recent episodes showcased Aarohi and Deeps’s (Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani) closeness, meanwhile Tara and Vasundhara (Alisha Panwar and Lata Sabarwal)  are busy planning against them.


In the upcoming episodes, Deep and Abhimanyu (Shoaib Ibrahim) will have a major fight. While filming the sequence, Shoaib mistakenly hit Arjun in real. Arjun was left in pain.

He shared a post on his social media account about the incident.

See the post :
Tags > Arjun Bijlani, Ishq Mey Marjaawan, Aarohi and Deeps’s (Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani), Tara and Vasundhara (Alisha Panwar and Lata Sabarwal), Abhimanyu (Shoaib Ibrahim), Colors tv, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Debina and Gurmeet's Roman getaway!

more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh

poll

Do you think Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss 12?

Dipika Kakar
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Erica looks best with?

Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days