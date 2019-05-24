News

Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Surbhi Jyoti share BTS moments from the last day of Naagin 3’s shoot

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 May 2019 04:38 PM

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3 is one of the most popular supernatural TV series. After entertaining the audience with its gripping plot for a long time, the show is all set to end soon

Loyal viewers of the show know that the season finale is going to be a grand one and that it will feature the star cast from the previous two seasons including Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra and Adaa Khan.

Recently, Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani took to social media and shared some BTS moments from the sets of the show The pictures and videos are from the last day of their shoot.

Take a look at their posts right here:

The season finale of the show will be aired on May 25 and 26. The finale of Naagin 3 will see Subhi Jyoti aka Bela joining hands with Mouni Roy aka Shivangi/ Shivanya and destroying the evil.

Tags > Ekta Kapoor, Naagin 3, Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Tellychakkar.,

