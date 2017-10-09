Arjun Bijlani surely is mesmerizing the audience with his powerful performance in the Colors' suspense drama, Ishq Mein Marjawan produced by Beyond Dreams. However, the actor recently met with a head injury on the set of his show.

While Arjun’s wife was praying for the longevity of his life back at home yesterday, on the occasion of 'Karvachauth', the latter got hit by a crane on the set of his show around 9:30 pm. Bruised with a wide cut, Arjun made it a point to first visit home to break Neha’s (Arjun’s wife) fast and then the couple rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Arjun who has resumed shooting today averred, “Well, I will have to take the prescribed medication if I witness any of the symptoms described by the doctors. I also plan to get a CT scan done. The cut was not major but it was wide. Since it was Karvachauth, I went home first to break Neha’s fast and we then headed to the hospital.”

While we wish that Arjun has a speedy recovery, it truly was an ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ moment for Arjun and his lady love! What say?