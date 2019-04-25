Arjun Bijlani’s Kitchen Champion clocks 50 episodes; Aruna Irani and Himani Shivpuri grace the show

MUMBAI: It’s time to congratulate the team of Kitchen Champion! The show has reached a milestone. It has clocked 50 episodes.

Kitchen Champion is a cooking show, which airs on Colors. The show presents a cook-off between celebrities.

It is hosted by none other than Naagin fame actor Arjun Bijlani.

The 50th episode was grand as veteran actresses Aruna Irani and Himani Shivpuri graced the show.

Speaking about this milestone, Arjun said, “I didn't realise how long it's been, it is such a happy show. The show was supposed to be only 25 episodes and now it will be 80. It's been amazing hosting this show. The 50th episode was grand; I never thought a reality show will reach this milestone. The 50th episode was great as we had Aruna Irani ji and Himani Shivpuri ji over. It's an episode people should watch for sure.”

An elated Arjun also took to his Instagram handle to express his happiness. He shared his pictures with the actresses and wrote, “It was a pleasure to share the stage with these beautiful talented actors who r legends.today we completed 50 episodes on #kitchenchampion and what a golden jubilee episode it was .Aruna Ji and Hemani ji thank you for being so kind .thank you to all the viewers who made this possible.”

Take a look at his post below: