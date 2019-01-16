News

Arjun Bijlani’s sweet moment with his fans

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is one the most popular actors on television these days. He is playing the protagonist in Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan. He gained popularity with his performance as Mayank in the serial Miley Jab Hum Tum, and there is no doubt that the actor has a massive fan following.

Arjun recently had a beautiful encounter with his fans. He was recently on a holiday in Goa to take a small break from his hectic schedule. Now, the actor has shared a video where you can see all his fans gathering around him and asking for a selfie.

The love and craze among the fans is clearly seen, and Arjun feels a lot of gratitude and blessed to be surrounded with so much love and craze.

Arjun shared the video about the same and captioned it saying, ‘Goa love #goa #fanlove #gratitude #ishqmeinmarjawan #raj @colorstv.’

