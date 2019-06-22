Arjun Bijlani spends most of the time with this person!

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani made his debut in the telly world with youth-based show Kartika, which aired on Hungama TV under Balaji Telefilms banner. He became a popular name post his stint in shows like Left Right Left (SAB TV), Miley Jab Hum Tum (Star One), and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Colors).

He was also a part of Ekta Kapoor’s popular supernatural series Naagin, which aired on Colors. Fans applauded him for his stint in the show. The lad has been a part of reality-based TV shows like Box Cricket League and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa Season 9, and added another feather to his hat by hosting Star Plus’ Dance Deewane.

The actor multi-tasks like a pro between his family, shoots, and personal life, and is considered as a true hero by his son Ayaan Bijlani. Arjun dearly loves his fans and manages to stay connected with them via social media, even though he is caught up with work.

We already know how much he loves his son, and now while going through his Instagram handle, we observed that he is a doting father, a loving husband and loves spending time with his son.