Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma

quickie
Jiya Shankar

I would like to get naughty with Shah Rukh Khan: Jiya Shankar

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which newly launched show do you enjoy watching?

Which newly launched show do you enjoy watching?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Arjun Bijlani takes gym to the set

By TellychakkarTeam
02 Feb 2017 05:21 PM

Actor Arjun Bijlani doesn't want his gym time to suffer due to his work so he exercises during breaks.

He has been shooting for long hours for his popular TV show "Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil". While co-stars Maninee Mishra and Additi Gupta have been helping the cast with yoga lessons on the set, Arjun has gone a step further.

Arjun said in a statement: "I am either spending time with family or with my co-actors on the set. Gym time has been suffering. So, I brought some equipments to the set so I could exercise during my breaks easily."

The actor is seen as Raghav in the Star Plus show.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Arjun Bijlani, TV actor, gym, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, TV show, Star Plus,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest