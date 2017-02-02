Arjun Bijlani takes gym to the set

Actor Arjun Bijlani doesn't want his gym time to suffer due to his work so he exercises during breaks.



He has been shooting for long hours for his popular TV show "Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil". While co-stars Maninee Mishra and Additi Gupta have been helping the cast with yoga lessons on the set, Arjun has gone a step further.



Arjun said in a statement: "I am either spending time with family or with my co-actors on the set. Gym time has been suffering. So, I brought some equipments to the set so I could exercise during my breaks easily."



The actor is seen as Raghav in the Star Plus show.

(Source: IANS)