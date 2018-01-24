Home > Tv > Tv News
Arjun Bijlani was the perfect dad on his son’s birthday

24 Jan 2018

Mumbai, 24 January, 2018: Family means everything to actor Arjun Bijlani and his son Ayaan is his world. The actor has always been a doting father and that is evident form his social media pages. Ayaan recently turned three and Arjun made sure to make the day special for him.

He turned 3 years on 21st January. We had a pre-birthday party at 12 am and the next day was his actual party. It was a kids party so we had a Spider-Man theme. We called it spiderman and a joker. He was really happy. He got a lot of gifts and was excited to open them. He planned his own birthday party. He wanted a magician and we got him all that he wanted. I even took leave on that day,” says Arjun, who is shooting for the show Ishq Mein Marjawan.

The actor adds, “We never had these kind of parties in our childhood. We would just have a small party with a few building friends. But times change and I want the best for him and wanted him to have a blast.”

Ayaan is one lucky boy and his dad is setting really high father goals for all the dads out there.

TellyChakkar wishes Ayaan a very Happy Belated Birthday!

